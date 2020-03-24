Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,655 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after buying an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,797,206,000 after buying an additional 469,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after buying an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.94. 1,151,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,667,706. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

