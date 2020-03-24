Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,305,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 482,543 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.48% of Oracle worth $810,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $143.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

