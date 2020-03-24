Origin Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $31.60 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002970 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $31.60 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00051596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.35 or 0.03973332 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00065708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015109 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011188 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003559 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,569,600 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

