Origin Sport Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.16 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $917,586.59 and $2.16 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015127 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000186 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

