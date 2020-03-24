Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OLA. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$3.10 to C$3.15 in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.43.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

