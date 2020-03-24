Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oshkosh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 233,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,262. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.95. Oshkosh has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,650,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $2,019,003.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Skylands Capital boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital now owns 125,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Frank Co boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 395,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 204,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.