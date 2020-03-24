Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.74% from the stock’s current price.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. 329,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,262. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $148,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

