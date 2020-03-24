OST Price Hits $0.0076 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. OST has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $473,548.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, IDCM and Huobi. In the last seven days, OST has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.43 or 0.02598082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185712 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,003,525 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Gate.io, Binance, IDCM, Upbit, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

