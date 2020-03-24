Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Purchases 77,252 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 77,252 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $160,684.16.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 397,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 33,571 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

