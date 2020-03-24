Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 10,536 Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 86.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Allakos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of ALLK stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.40. 31,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24. Allakos Inc has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of -0.39.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

