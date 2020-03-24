Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 9,229 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 348,904 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,315,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,528,000. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 104,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,605,000.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. 15,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,053. The stock has a market cap of $975.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.29. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABG. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

