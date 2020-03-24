Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.01 Million Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 228.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL stock traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

