Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.03 Million Position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,170 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 376,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,287. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,300. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESPR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.