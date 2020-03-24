Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 182.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.36% of Ooma worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ooma by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ooma alerts:

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $83,111.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

OOMA traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. 6,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.87. Ooma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 45.94% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ooma Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ooma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.