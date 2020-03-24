Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 18,870 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,870 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $13,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

FIVN stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.57. 783,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,903. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -882.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $80.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $84,719.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,974.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,384 shares of company stock worth $12,948,056. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

