Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 36,908 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,908 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Stoneridge worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Stoneridge by 98.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Stoneridge stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,123. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $448.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

