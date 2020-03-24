Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 8,699 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Silicom worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Silicom during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SILC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Silicom stock traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,862. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $180.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. Silicom had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Silicom’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

