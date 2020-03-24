Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,962 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of InMode at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,690,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,755,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

INMD traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,389. The company has a market cap of $551.85 million and a PE ratio of 12.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

