Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

NYSE MNR traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 49,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,719. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $985.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $89,488.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,461 shares of company stock worth $53,536. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.