PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of PACCAR worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 165,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64,578 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PACCAR from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.77.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

