PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $51,003,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after buying an additional 508,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,846,000 after buying an additional 507,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $23,510,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.77.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

