Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $24,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Vertical Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.79.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 903,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,368. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

