PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,444,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,549 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital accounts for about 11.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 2.58% of PagSeguro Digital worth $288,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,930,000 after buying an additional 114,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,113.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 198,095 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,151,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 23,499 shares during the period. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

NYSE PAGS traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. 3,088,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,247. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.41.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

