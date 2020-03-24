Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 41.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from C$38.50 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS traded up C$4.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.83 and a twelve month high of C$34.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Alun Robert Doyle sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,004,330. Also, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,801,436.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.