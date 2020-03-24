Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

PANL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.