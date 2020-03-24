ParallelCoin Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $91,635.31 and approximately $8.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00601344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007864 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

