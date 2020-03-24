ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0567 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $255.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031952 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00085706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,685.65 or 0.99815519 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000852 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00067287 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

