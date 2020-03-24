Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

PSN traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. 35,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. Parsons has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). Parsons had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $928.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsons news, CEO Charles L. Harrington purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.51 per share, with a total value of $142,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,667 shares in the company, valued at $902,826.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 420.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after buying an additional 544,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Parsons by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 222,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

