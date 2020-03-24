Particl One Day Volume Tops $8,422.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00005631 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $8,422.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001949 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,573,654 coins and its circulating supply is 8,963,771 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

