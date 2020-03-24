Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Partner Communications an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Partner Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the third quarter worth about $2,623,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Partner Communications by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Partner Communications by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 73,560 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,428. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $575.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.