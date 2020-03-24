PAX Gold 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.15 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and $4.15 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,656.84 or 0.24650697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.13 or 0.04167736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00065352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011017 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003497 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 12,391 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

