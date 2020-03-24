PAXEX (PAXEX) Trading 104.6% Higher This Week

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $3,526.34 and approximately $74.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, PAXEX has traded 104.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000613 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001262 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

