Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $247.73 million and $892.78 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BigONE, WazirX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 252,831,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 247,831,472 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, HitBTC, Bitrue, BitMart, Gate.io, CoinExchange, P2PB2B, OKEx, BitMax, Bittrex, CoinBene, Crex24, BigONE, Binance, Coinsuper, FCoin, Coinall, ABCC, CoinPlace, SouthXchange, Kyber Network, WazirX, BCEX, Sistemkoin, Iquant, DDEX, ZB.COM, BW.com, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit, KuCoin, Bitfinex, DigiFinex, C2CX, Coinbit, MXC, TOKOK, CoinEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

