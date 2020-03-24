Paxos Standard Token Market Cap Reaches $237.38 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.02639662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

