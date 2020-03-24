PAYCENT (PYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $29,320.85

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 44.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $29,320.85 and approximately $105.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.30 or 0.02635790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,981,240 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.