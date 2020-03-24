Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of PAYX traded up $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. Paychex has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 18.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $694,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

