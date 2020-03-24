Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Shares of PAYX traded up $6.53 on Tuesday, reaching $56.92. 112,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

