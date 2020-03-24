Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will announce $239.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.90 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $199.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $905.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $884.61 million to $914.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $178.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Paycom Software has a one year low of $173.65 and a one year high of $342.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.