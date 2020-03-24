Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Boosted by Elephas Investment Management Ltd

Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 4.5% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $11.04 on Tuesday, reaching $96.30. 5,503,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,401,763. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

