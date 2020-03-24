Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Lowered to $6.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTU. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.61.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,205 shares of company stock valued at $100,422 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates now owns 20 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $0 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter.

