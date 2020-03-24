Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Investec lowered shares of Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,140 ($28.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,164.90 ($28.48).

Shares of ADM traded up GBX 79 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,132 ($28.05). The company had a trading volume of 1,113,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,194.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,163.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,937 ($25.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,356 ($30.99). The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 14.41.

In related news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

