Peel Hunt Reaffirms Reduce Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BEZ. UBS Group upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beazley to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 594.20 ($7.82).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of LON BEZ traded down GBX 11.20 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 343.20 ($4.51). The stock had a trading volume of 3,026,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 513.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 554.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,664.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.