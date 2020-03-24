Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for YouGov (LON:YOU)

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YOU. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

YouGov stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 425 ($5.59). 122,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.45 million and a P/E ratio of 32.20. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 435 ($5.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 766 ($10.08). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 659.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 603.27.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

