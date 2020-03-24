Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Pan African Resources stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 10.50 ($0.14). 3,482,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.01 million and a P/E ratio of 4.04. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 8.32 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.59.

In other Pan African Resources news, insider Cobus Loots acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

