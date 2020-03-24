PeepCoin (PCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,734.76 and approximately $4.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 82.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001530 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001327 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 134,398,824,725 coins and its circulating supply is 95,198,824,725 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

