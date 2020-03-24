Peerplays Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $110,000.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00004124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.05 or 0.02649057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00183350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.