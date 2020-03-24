Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PENN. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $922.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $35,768,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,250,000 after buying an additional 42,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

