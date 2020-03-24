Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) CFO Aviv Efrat Acquires 28,800 Shares

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $125,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 90,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,542. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. 3,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $170.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFLT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,128,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 259,239 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 119,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 456,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 83,114 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 357,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

