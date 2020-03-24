Penta 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,151.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $31,151.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.02644891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BCEX, HitBTC, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

