People (CVE:PEO) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

People (CVE:PEO) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEO. CIBC boosted their target price on People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on People from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of PEO traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 126,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.03. People has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.00.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that People will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

